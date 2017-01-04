Future Group Partners With Cognizant for FMCG Arm FCL



NEW DELHI : IT major Cognizant has entered into a strategic partnership with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group to transform its FMCG arm Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) into a connected enterprise.



Under the pact, the New Jersey-based firm will build a platform for FCL to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration and maximise synergies across all lines of business, the companies said in a joint statement.



The platform will enable FCL to optimise its supply chain and improve business throughput, it added.



"It will also help FCL harness digital technologies, including mobile and data analytics, for real-time performance and operational insights to accelerate decision-making, innovation and time-to-market," the statement said.



FCL CEO, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Saurabh Lal said: "This initiative is a key to our focus on improving operational efficiencies and business agility to align with the changing needs of todays digitally empowered customers."



Cognizant Senior Vice President and Global Leader of Enterprise Application Services Rajesh Balaji Ramachandran said: "By combining our global industry experience with our extensive knowledge of SAP S/4 Hana technology, we look forward to help FCL move towards becoming a new-age digital enterprise driven by continuous innovation."



Future Groups engagement with Cognizant started in 2012, when the latter began to provide end-to-end IT infrastructure services to the group companies.



Source: PTI