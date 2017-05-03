siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

'Energy Efficiency Tech, Smart Grid Cos, Raise $435 Mln'
Wednesday, 03 May 2017, 10:34 Hrs
12
cmt right
9
Comment Right
15
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Companies engaged in smart grid, battery storage and energy efficiency technology sectors raised $435 million globally through venture capital funding in the first three months of 2017, says a report. 

The venture capital funding includes both private equity and corporate venture capital, according to Mercom Capital Group.

In the three months ended March, energy efficiency technology companies increased their venture capital funding to USD 213 million. 

The venture capital funding for battery storage firms stood at USD 58 million during the first quarter. 

Mercom Capital, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, said such funding for smart grid companies rose to USD 164 million in the three months ended March. 

"Smart grid, battery storage and efficiency companies raised USD 435 million in venture capital funding (including private equity and corporate venture capital)," it said in a release. 

At current exchange rates, the amount translates to around 2,794 crore.



Read Also:
Uber Launches Food Delivery Business UberEATS In Mumbai
Samsung Aims At 60 Pct Market Share In Premium TVs This Year


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved