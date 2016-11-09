siliconindia logo
Dell EMC, Pi Datacenters Announce Strategic Partnership
Wednesday, 09 November 2016, 12:01 Hrs
HYDERABAD: Dell EMC, a leading provider of IT storage solutions and Pi Datacenters, a green field data centre and an enterprise class cloud service provider, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership.



Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, and Pi would collaborate to leverage each other in delivering software defined storage (SDS) to customers in the India market.



Further, Dell EMC's SDS would enhance Pi's software defined tier IV data centre environment capabilities, Pi Datacenters said in a statement.



With disruption and flexibility being the driving forces for both the organisations, the partnership is envisioned to be a win-win proposition to deliver high quality innovative solutions with significantly lower total cost of ownership to the customers, it added.



"Partnering with Pi Datacenters will help both the organisations deliver futuristic, yet relevant business solutions to its customers with high flexibility and at lower costs ensuring higher customer ROI and satisfaction," said Rajesh Janey, President and Managing Director, India Enterprise, DELL EMC.



"Our strategic partnership with EMC towards adopting Software Defined Storage (SDS) is significant in enabling the 100 percent Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) environment@Pia. This would complement and enrich our flagship @PiCloud platform in delivering business fit and cost effective solutions to our customers," said Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder and CEO, Pi Datacenters.



Source: IANS
