siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Chinese Smartphones Captured 40 Pct Share In Indian Market In 2016: Survey
Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 10:32 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email


BEIJING: Chinese smartphone vendors in 2016 captured about 40 pct share in India, the second largest smartphone market in the world, the official media in Beijing reported.



Among all, Lenovo saw its shipment volume rise to the second only after Samsung in the third quarter last year, state-run China Daily quoted global research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) survey as saying.



Xiaomi took the third spot with a market share of 10.7 pct, whereas Chinese vendors collectively took up 40 pct, according to the survey conducted across 30 major Indian cities.



The forays by Chinese phone makers comes as India's domestic brands saw a decline in market share.



Micromax reported a 16.7 pct month-over-month sales drop in October, the survey said.



Analysts noted that as smartphone giants look at India which has a population of 1.34 billion, to be the "new China" and the competition will be intense, the report said.



Despite growth, price war remains fierce in what is becoming the world's second-largest smartphone market where the price of a mobile averages only $100, the survey said.



"Lenovo has retained its duo-brand strategy in India," Rahul Agarwal, the company's managing director, told state-run Beijing News, adding that Motorola is focused on high-end market, taking up a third of its sales, whereas Lenovo phones targeting lower end account for two-thirds.



Indian customers are even more price sensitive than Chinese users, Ni Fei, co-founder and CEO of Nubia Technology, said.



Besides price war, patent rights and tariff could also hinder further growth in India, analysts said, citing patent disputes faced by Chinese smartphone makers OPPO, VIVO and Xiaomi in recent years.



OPPO is planning to invest 1.5 billion yuan ($215 million) to build an industrial park in India to bring down manufacturing cost, according to media reports earlier last month. The company already has a factory in Greater Noida.



Read Also:
AIIMS Partners Mobikwik For Cashless Payments
Myntra Aims To Double Sales, Turn Profitable By March'18


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved