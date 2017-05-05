siliconindia logo
BiH Invites Indian Companies To Sarajevo Business Forum 2017
Friday, 05 May 2017, 12:00 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Indian companies were today invited by Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to Sarajevo Business Forum 2017, an annual forum to promote trade and tourism in the country. 

Sarajevo Business Forum is the investment conference in South-East Europe, organised every year and attracts business owners and investors from around the world.

The conference, organised by Bosna Bank International (BBI), Islamic Development Bank and other international partners will be held on May 22 and 23. 

"From a trade and tourism perspective, Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of most attractive destinations in South- Eastern," BiH Ambassador to India Sabit Subasic said. 

The conference is aimed at promoting trade and investments in agriculture, energy, education, infrastructure, construction, tourism and other industries. 

We are uniquely placed to offer a peaceful, business- friendly environment to Indian businesses and exotic natural landscapes and cultural experiences to tourists from India, Subasic said.



Source: PTI
