BMW To Be Aditya Birla Group's Choice Of Mobility



MUMBAI: BMW Group on Thursday said that it has entered into an international alliance with the Aditya Birla Group to be its preferred premium mobility supplier.



According to the luxury automobile manufacturer, it will supply premium mobility products for the Aditya Birla Group across 50 countries and over 70 companies internationally.



"Our alliance with Aditya Birla Group is yet another step to bring the immersive BMW experience closer to our exclusive clientele," said Rene Gerhard, Director - Sales, BMW Group India.



"With the fascinating choice of products at attractive prices, customised financial solutions and unparalleled service offerings, Aditya Birla Groupemployees across the world will now be able to experience the 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' in its greatest form."



The BMW Group said that the agreement spans globally across several countries such as India, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France and the UK.



"The association comprises of a wide variety of privileges on the extensive product portfolio of the BMW Group such as preferential pricing, customised financial services and the state-of-the-art after sales support," the luxury automobile manufacturer said in a statement.



Source: IANS