Ardom Telecom Acquires Quanta Towergen



NEW DELHI: Telecom infrastructure operation and maintenance firm Ardom Telecom today announced the acquisition of Quanta Towergen for an undisclosed amount.



L&T Infra Investment Partners-backed Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd announced "acquisition of 100 pct shareholding in Quanta Towergen Pvt Ltd (QTPL)- owned by Quanta Services Netherlands B. V, in turn owned by Quanta Services, Inc...In an all-cash deal.



"The acquisition is part of Ardom's strategy to strengthen its fixed energy cost business and is expected to provide Ardom a significant foothold into a fast-growing market," it said in a statement.



Ardom Telecom did not disclose the deal size.



QTPL provides operation and maintenance services on telecom tower sites.



Ardom MD and CEO Ajit Shankar said: "This acquisition is in line with our objective of providing sustainable and reliable clean energy to telecom sites under long term contracts to create value in the company.



Read Also:

Audi Expects India To Be Among Top 10 Mkts

Tata Motors Eyes Top 3 Slot By 2019

Source: PTI