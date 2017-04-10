siliconindia logo
Ardom Telecom Acquires Quanta Towergen
Monday, 10 April 2017, 04:02 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Telecom infrastructure operation and maintenance firm Ardom Telecom today announced the acquisition of Quanta Towergen for an undisclosed amount. 

L&T Infra Investment Partners-backed Ardom Telecom Pvt Ltd announced "acquisition of 100 pct shareholding in Quanta Towergen Pvt Ltd (QTPL)- owned by Quanta Services Netherlands B. V, in turn owned by Quanta Services, Inc...In an all-cash deal.

"The acquisition is part of Ardom's strategy to strengthen its fixed energy cost business and is expected to provide Ardom a significant foothold into a fast-growing market," it said in a statement. 

Ardom Telecom did not disclose the deal size. 

QTPL provides operation and maintenance services on telecom tower sites. 

Ardom MD and CEO Ajit Shankar said: "This acquisition is in line with our objective of providing sustainable and reliable clean energy to telecom sites under long term contracts to create value in the company.



Source: PTI
