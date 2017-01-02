Apple To Cut iPhone Production By 10 Pct In Q1 2017: Report



NEW YORK: Apple is set to reduce iPhone production by 10 pct in the first quarter of 2017, a media report said.



The news comes after Yahoo-owned research firm Flurry earlier this week revealed that the holiday season was a big hit for Apple’s iPhone and between December 19 to 25, Apple’s iPhone and iPad accounted for 44 pct of all mobile activations — much higher than Samsung.



“This is not the first time Apple has cut back on iPhone production as a similar event occurred this year in the January — March quarter. That cut on production was around 30 per cent,” 9to5mac.com reported.



Last year, Apple’s devices accounted for 49.1 pct of all activations during the same period while Samsung last year accounted for 19.8 pct of all activations.



Apple is also reportedly planning to manufacture iPhones in Bengaluru in association with Wistron, a Taiwanese OEM manufacturer for Apple and will start production by April 2017.



Source: IANS