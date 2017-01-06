Amazon Sees 160 Pct Growth in Seller Base in 2016



MUMBAI: Global marketplace Amazon Thursday said that the seller base on Amazon.In grew by 160 pct in 2016 from the previous year.



In line with its vision "to transform the way India buys and sells through its innovations, technology support and seller-centric services", Amazon.In till date has attracted over 140,000 sellers (160 pct year-on-year growth) across India to the marketplace, Amazon said in a statement here.



"2016 was a monumental year for Amazon India... Expansion of our seller services offerings and focus on seller enablement and seller capability building initiatives to enable more and more sellers to benefit from the digital economy and succeed online, was our core focus in 2016," Gopal Pillai, Director & GM, Seller Services Amazon India said.



"We will continue to strive to make selling on Amazon synonymous to selling in India," he added.



With over 50 per cent of the seller base residing in tier II and III towns across India, 90 pct of the sellers on the platform use Amazon.In's logistics and fulfilment services, the statement said.



Amazon's Global Selling program also witnessed tremendous success in 2016 by empowering over 18,000 Indian sellers to offer over 25 million 'Made in India' products to Amazon's worldwide customers.



Several homegrown brands such as Amul, Liberty, Biba, Fab India & Manyavar, Himalaya, 24 Organic Mantra, Fit & Glow were sold on Amazon's global platforms.



During special sales in the US, including Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, Amazon said Indian sellers witnessed over 50 pct growth in as compared to the year before, while on Thanksgiving they witnessed 3X growth, it said.



Further, 50 pct of sellers, who participated in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales hailed from Tier 2 cities in India such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra, Surat, Karur, Indore, Roorkee, Sanganer, it added.



Amazon Tatkal, a specially designed studio-on-wheels to help small businesses get online and sell on Amazon.In within 60 minutes, launched in February 2016, travelled close to 50,000 kms covering over 120 cities across India and on-boarded thousands of sellers.



The total selection on Amazon.In in 2016 across categories was over 95 million, higher by 150 pct from 2015.



Read Also:

Xiaomi India Crosses $1 Bn In Revenue In 2016

Tata Elxsi, Irdeto Ink Pact For In-Car Display Systems

Source: PTI