siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Alibaba Rakes Up Record $17.6 Billion On Singles Day Sales
Monday, 14 November 2016, 03:40 Hrs
32
cmt right
20
Comment Right
43
cmt right
9
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


BEIJING: Alibaba Group, the e-commerce giant behind the 24-hour Singles' Day shopping blitz, has raked up a record $17. 6 billion in the Singles Day online sales, creating a new record in global retail sales for any single day. 

Consumers spent more than 120 billion yuan ($17.6 billion) shopping online on leading e-commerce platform Alibaba in their annual buying spree yesterday, sources with Alibaba Group said today.

Online transactions totaled 120.748 billion yuan in the 24 hours that ended as the clocks struck 12 p.M. Yesterday, a record amount in global retail for any single day, data provided by Alibaba said. 

The shopping spree hit a climactic high just nine minutes after midnight on Friday morning, with an average 120,000 transactions handled per second on Alipay, Alibaba's mobile payment platform, 1.4 times as many as last year. 

In addition, 54,000 payments were made every second through the wireless service for debit cards, according to Ant Financial, which runs Alipay. 

Alipay handled a total of 1.05 billion payments yesterday, a surge of 48 pct year-on-year. 

Altogether, 657 million delivery orders were handled by Alibaba's delivery service platform, in the 24-hour shopping event, up 40.7 pct from last year. 

More than 200 countries and regions were involved in the shopping spree, and 47 million consumers ordered products by international brands, Zhang Yong, Alibaba's CEO said. 

The shopping spree on Singles' Day, which is named for the repeated digit 1 in the date November 11, was created by Alibaba in 2009. 

The annual event has been a test and rehearsal of China's new retail technology, market operation and business patterns, said Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group. 

New retail patterns are created when online and offline sales, logistics services, technology and marketing data make a perfect match, said Ma. 

"This, in the meantime, upgrades the supply chain and promotes supply-side reform." 

According to Alibaba Group, consumers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Guangzhou spent more on Singles' Day than those in other Chinese cities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Read Also:
Dell EMC, Pi Datacenters Announce Strategic Partnership
Reliance Group Invests $12 Mn In Realty Firm Square Yards


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved