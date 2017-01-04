siliconindia logo
Airtel Offers 1 Year Free Data For Customers Switching To 4G
Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 10:35 Hrs
NEW DELHI: In a bid to let customers experience 4G network at affordable prices, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.



"The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset that is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer," the company said in a statement.



According to the company, the offer will be available to customers across the country starting Wednesday and will close on February 28.



"We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel," said Director of Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, Ajai Puri.



The statement added that over and above the pack/plan benefits, customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under the offer.



Source: IANS
