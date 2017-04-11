ASG Technologies Opens Asia First Development Centre In City



CHENNAI: IT major ASG Technologies has set up its first development centre in city, a first in the Asia, and third unit worldwide, aimed at serving customers across the globe.



The new facility is part of the global infrastructure enabling ASG Technologies to innovate, collaborate and engage in continuous product development for all the company's products, a company satement said.



The Chennai unit is the third global development location for the US based company, after setting up similar units in New York and Barcelona, respectively.



The facility would have staff working on various technologies, ranging from cloud solutions to mainframe, towards development for the company's growth products and providing continuity for products that are critical to its customers, the release said.



"This development centre in India completes the full circle of development and innovation that we had mapped to transform ASG Technologies into an agile and innovative company", ASG Technologies, CEO, Charles Sansbury said.



"Our new development centre in Chennai provides an opportunity for product engineers to work on exciting technologies and build mission critical solutions that power global businesses", ASG Technologies, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Swamy Viswanathan said.



Source: PTI