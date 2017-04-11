AMD Acquires Wireless VR Technology From Nitero



SAN FRANCISCO: California-based semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Monday announced it has acquired intellectual property (IP) and key engineering talent from Austin-based Nitero to enable the next generations of wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) headsets.



Nitero is one of the few companies in the world capable of supplying 60 GHz mm Wave radio technologies for something like wireless VR.



Using high-performance 60 GHz wireless, this technology has the potential to enable multi-gigabit transmit performance with low latency in room-scale VR environments.



"Our newly acquired wireless VR technology is another example of AMD making long-term technology investments to develop high-performance computing and graphics technologies that can create more immersive computing experiences," said Mark Papermaster, AMD chief technology officer and senior vice president.



The acquisition provides AMD with a broader portfolio of IP capable of enabling VR headset and solution providers with key technology required to create more immersive computing experiences.



"Our world class engineering team has been focused on solving the difficult problem of building wireless VR technologies that can be integrated into next-generation headsets," added Nitero co-founder and CEO Pat Kelly who has joined AMD as corporate vice president, Wireless IP.



Source: IANS