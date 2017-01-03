siliconindia logo
AIIMS Partners Mobikwik For Cashless Payments
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:56 Hrs
NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has partnered with digital payments firm MobiKwik to enable cashless payment facility for doctors, staff and patients using the company's mobile wallet. 

"To begin with resident doctors, staff and visitors can pay with MobiKwik in the institution's cafeteria. Payment of doctor's consultation, tests and other services will be made cashless by the first week of January 2017," Mobikwik said in a statement.



A premier medical institution, AIIMS receives over 25,000 patients daily. 

"We are proud to support Indians during the current situation of cash crunch, and lead India's transformation into a less-cash economy. AIIMS is the foremost medical institution in India and we are glad to have partnered with them," Mobikwik co-founder Upasana Taku said. 

The government had announced scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8. While this led to a cash crunch and serpentine queues at banks and ATMs, the decision also pushed uptake of digital payments in the country. 

According to government data, mobile wallets saw 210 pct rise in number of daily transactions to 67 lakh between November 8-December 25, 2016. 

Also, transactions worth 184 crore were made using seven main mobile wallets on December 25, 2016 as compared to 88 crore daily on November 8, according to the data.



Source: PTI
