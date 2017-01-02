astTECS: Cost Effective Telephony Solutions

Adoption of IP PBX is increasing tremendously and the market is likely to witness a magnificent growth. This is mainly driven by high internet penetration, LTE deployments, video conferencing capabilities, increased number of smart phones and cutting edge applications. An increased adoption of VoIP among SMBs is expected. Also, there is a greater demand of collaboration and the ability to integrate different devices with enterprise IT applications, without a huge outlay of capital. Such a scenario calls for constant innovation in communication technology as the need of the hour. Believing and following the same is Bangalore based *astTECS, a telecom centric enterprise which provides unified communication solution and enterprise mobility products based on open source Asterisk technology.*astTECS as a brand was founded in 2010 when the usage of Open Source was restricted to few small call centres. The company identified the need for a reliable supplier with guaranteed support in the market and ventured with clearly defined products, manufactured by ISO 9001 certified processes, and guaranteed 24x7 support infrastructures. "Innovations in communication technology have been our focus and this is enabling us to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions that helps organizations reduce costs, simplify operations and increase business agility. Our solutions enable enterprises to increase efficiencies, improve performance and build competitive advantage - backed by a rapid return on investment and low total cost of ownership" says Dr. Devasia Kurian, Managing Director, *astTECS.A Telecom Centric EnterpriseThe telephony journey of *astTECS began with IP PBX as the company believes the benefits of convergence of data and IP can be truly extracted by an IP PBX, which has an IP core. Communicating the fact through their tagline, *astTECS has over the years expanded their product offerings to cover the entire range of enterprise telecommunication products, based on Asterisk. At the moment, the company has a unique and compelling telephony range that includes IP PBX, Call Center Dialer, Video Conferencing solution, IVR, Voice Logger, Mini IP PBX, GSM Gateway and is the largest brand in this segment.With feature rich, extremely versatile, flexible, customizable & scalable asterisk solutions, *astTECS render helping hands to organizations especially the SMEs to remove complexities, reduce time to deploy and establish communications strategy aligned with their business priorities. They aim to offer superior communication experiences that maximize efficiencies & productivity, at the same time control costs.