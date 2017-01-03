Wifi-soft Solutions: Make WiFi Connectivity Seamless and Easy

The year was 2004. The global wi-fi industry was in its nascent stages then and there were very few product startups as most of the Indian IT industry was focused on IT outsourcing and call center services. Having spent seven years working in the tech industry in the U.S and additionally setting up a Wi-Fi company in Texas, Rishi Ghare returned to India during this time with a goal to build a product based company. Thus Wifi-soft Solutions came into being. As a hardware and software solutions provider for the hotspot and wireless ISP industry, Wifi-soft takes pride in being one of the earliest companies in the WiFi space and has been consistently serving this market for the last 11 years.With such intense experience and complete range of products and services, Wifisoft has a great leverage in the WiFi space today. The firm boasts of its depth and breadth of experience to take up challenges pertaining to building of the digital infrastructure based on WiFi technology. Explaining further, Rishi says, "Our products are already powering thousands of public WiFi hotspots in hotels, shopping malls, airports, colleges, hospitals, retail stores, bus stations and many other venues. We have also been instrumental in public WiFi hotspots in rural area and are offering very low cost Internet access to the villagers. We have built a 'Made in India' technology that is very cost effective and easy to setup. We believe that this technology has the potential to dramatically change the digital landscape of India and create India as the global leader in rural connectivity."Revisiting the good old days, Rishi points out how the WiFi industry in India was virtually non-existent when Wifi-soft was incorporated. There were few hundred hotspots and very few people used WiFi outside hospitality segment. WiFi-soft has worked hard over the years to promote WiFi technology in India and have built and managed thousands of WiFi hotspots over the last five years.At present, Wifi-soft is one of the few companies in the world that offers a complete line of products for the WiFi market. The firm carries a legacy of over 11 years in the space and has worked with companies from 45 countries. With this, Wifi-soft has maintained an image of a lean organization of highly trained and competent workforce which has helped them bring down the cost of engineering of our products. "We are proud to pass this savings to our customers and offer them world-class products at very competitive rates. Our products compare with some of the best companies in the US/Europe and are supported by an energetic and helpful team of trained support engineers. Unlike our competition, our philosophy is to work hand-in-hand with our customers to help them build and operate their WiFi infrastructure," he mentions.