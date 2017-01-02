Webstream Communications: Virtual Events & Webinar Experts

The future of communication and interaction is here - believes the team at Webstream Communications. Integrating cutting edge technology and top notch communication stratagems, Webstream Communications empowers companies to drive audience participation and engagement at a physical event & beyond. With state of the art, professional & enterprise class Webcasting, Video Conferencing and Voting Pad solutions, Webstream has assisted over 800 leading Indian and Multinational Corporations to transform CMEs, KOL Webinars, Town Halls, Product Launches, AGMs, and Conferences and Webinars into high audience response events.Complementing Webstream's core offerings is a comprehensive range of services that exponentially extend engagement beyond physical and geographic boundaries. Established in 2006 with presence across 109 cities in India, 5 6 countries worldwide and virtually across 93 countries through partners, the company has assisted their clientele in showcasing brilliance to their internal and external customers.The journey of Webstream, as Adnan Gandhi, CEO, Webstream Communications, mentions, dates back to a time when he was the only one running the company. "My mother had given me three lakhs from her FD with which I started my venture. Initially, I was operating from home and was functioning as one man army. I knocked the pharma doors for almost 2 years before these solutions were accepted and then it was no looking back. Soon, people of high caliber joined the organization andthings got streamlined," he says. Over the years, Webstream has carved a niche for itself as a leading webcasting, video conferencing and voting pad events company with a great degree of expertise in managing online events.The company currently operates in several countries physically, and in even more countries virtually. Webstream is an organization that believes in customer satisfaction and works tirelessly towards achieving it. "Consistent reliability and clear focus are the corner stones of our approach which has brought us respect from our clients across the globe," avers Adnan.