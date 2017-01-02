point
Menu
Browse by year:
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010

December - 2016 - Special issue > Brand of the Year - Webcasting & Live Streaming Platform

Webstream Communications: Virtual Events & Webinar Experts

si Team
Monday, January 2, 2017
si Team
The future of communication and interaction is here - believes the team at Webstream Communications. Integrating cutting edge technology and top notch communication stratagems, Webstream Communications empowers companies to drive audience participation and engagement at a physical event & beyond. With state of the art, professional & enterprise class Webcasting, Video Conferencing and Voting Pad solutions, Webstream has assisted over 800 leading Indian and Multinational Corporations to transform CMEs, KOL Webinars, Town Halls, Product Launches, AGMs, and Conferences and Webinars into high audience response events.

Complementing Webstream's core offerings is a comprehensive range of services that exponentially extend engagement beyond physical and geographic boundaries. Established in 2006 with presence across 109 cities in India, 5 6 countries worldwide and virtually across 93 countries through partners, the company has assisted their clientele in showcasing brilliance to their internal and external customers.

The journey of Webstream, as Adnan Gandhi, CEO, Webstream Communications, mentions, dates back to a time when he was the only one running the company. "My mother had given me three lakhs from her FD with which I started my venture. Initially, I was operating from home and was functioning as one man army. I knocked the pharma doors for almost 2 years before these solutions were accepted and then it was no looking back. Soon, people of high caliber joined the organization andthings got streamlined," he says. Over the years, Webstream has carved a niche for itself as a leading webcasting, video conferencing and voting pad events company with a great degree of expertise in managing online events.

The company currently operates in several countries physically, and in even more countries virtually. Webstream is an organization that believes in customer satisfaction and works tirelessly towards achieving it. "Consistent reliability and clear focus are the corner stones of our approach which has brought us respect from our clients across the globe," avers Adnan.

Taking Advantage of Every Opportunity


Share on Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Share on Google+
SUB

Download Previous Magazine Editions

July issue
December Special 16
December Issue
December 16
November Special issue
November Special 16
November issue
November 16
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved