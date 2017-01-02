Telecommunications - What the Future Holds?

Telecommunications is among the few industries shaping the future of mankind. The underlying mechanics of this industry is often the most debated and discussed topic in the world. This industry is mostly influenced by human behavior and entrepreneurial practicality, which is why we are seeing a burst of technological evolution in our time.The application of such technologies, presents many exciting opportunities which will make communication seamless and secure. These growth opportunities are being enabled by the fusion of sensor, network, cloud, security and cognitive technologies making smart, secured, ubiquitous computing a reality among others.Technology continues to contribute to the development of the telecom industry. Some of the applications that will make note worthy changes are listed below.