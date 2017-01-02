TECHVED Consulting India: UX Solutions to keep you Ahead

The current UX/UI scenario in India has changed since the industry has matured to realise the value and potential of UX in online and offline businesses. Today, customer is the king and it is pertinent to satisfy them and make them happy to get better conversions. However, the challenges on the customer side lie in their inability to differentiate between the right UX specialist and run-of-the mill design companies. Shedding light on Mohar V, Business Evangelist, TECHVED Consulting India, says "When you go to quacks for getting your services, in the bargain you tend to lose more customers and your conversion rates are instantly dropped out. We extensively run campaigns to make people aware about User Experience Design, market about our proven scientific methodology that leads to better conversions."Mumbai based TECHVED Consulting India through its UX Design and UI development services caters to clients' from various domains helping them achieve their business goals like increase web conversions, lead generation, reduce bounce rate. The company is known to be entrenched with an experience of working across various domains like BFSI, eCommerce, Health, IT, Telecom, Retail, FMCG and many more. TECHVED delivers Global Quality UX Design and Research solutions to the top corporates and helping them transform their digital businesses by increasing their success matrix.Techved was set up in 2007 primarily with the motive to transform Indian digital assets through customer focused designs. Since then, the company has grown multi-folds in terms of talent, recognition and revenue. "Initially, when we started it was quite challenging to make digital teams understand its importance since it was perceived as cosmetic. In the wake of corporate struggles to find the right technology for their product development, UX looked like a long shot. User Experience for Digital Assets was not considered as a strategic need for the business. However, being in the space since a decade and delivering the right strategic solutions to corporate conglomerates have reaped huge benefits," avers Mohar.The core of Techved's brand persona is its UX powerhouse that delivers great UX/UI Solutions for all digital needs and empowers various enterprises. When a corporate is on boarded, team TECHVED guarantees an increase in conversions and customer satisfaction through its User Experience Design Solutions. Unlike other design houses and Ad Agencies, the company does not restrict themselves to executing but providing consulting solutions that eventually lead to product innovation."We at TECHVED believe that a superior customer experience can lead to making or breaking your product. Our tagline signifies that our team believes in delivering premium user experience solutions, always!," he mentions.