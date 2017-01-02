point
Menu
Browse by year:
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010

Secure Application Delivery for a Mobile Workforce

Parag Arora
Area Vice President-Citrix Systems India Pvt Ltd.
Monday, January 2, 2017
Parag Arora
Consumerisation of IT has had a glorious impact on the enterprise landscape. But it has also brought forth a new wave of security concerns.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same". This popular French proverb might sound cliched but it succinctly explains many situations that businesses are facing with mobility and security.

Although billions of dollars are spent on security solutions, information remains vulnerable as new threat and attack vectors are emerging everyday and the volume of incidents is on the rise. The rise of mobile and distributed workforce's, BYO, global operations, and third party consultants, outsourcing vendors, and partnerships has only increased these concerns.

Mobility has given people the unparalleled flexibility to work from anywhere, at any time but we should also realize the endless complications it has brought to IT. Consider that devices are now both corporate and personally owned, many users select cloud-based applications, employees no longer do all their work within a corporate facility and traditional office hours are a thing of the past. Together the multiplication of devices, apps and locations has increased the security burden, and a new approach must be sought.

Organizations are torn, they must be able to support yet separate personal apps, business apps and data on both managed and unmanaged devices (taking into account BYO as well as company-issued devices) without sacrificing security or introducing increased risk.


Share on Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Share on Google+
SUB

Download Previous Magazine Editions

July issue
December Special 16
December Issue
December 16
November Special issue
November Special 16
November issue
November 16
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved