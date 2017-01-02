RezLive.com: Award Winning Global Reservation System

"Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it" - believes Jaal Shah. Believing this, Jaal under the guidance of his father, Mr. Kalpesh Shah (aveteran in travel industry) opened up The Travel Designer Inc. (A B2B company selling outbound packages to travel partners) in 1999. Slowly and steadily, he diversified the group activity with the launch of products like Designer Packages (offline outbound) and Designer Indya (an inbound initiative) and at the same time kept a close eye on the latest developments in the travel industry, which resulted in the creation of an online B2B global reservation system. RezLive.com, one of its kind in India at that time. The objective was to make the lives of the travel partners easy and increase the overall booking experience of the travel partners with RezLive.com. Thus, RezLive.com came into existence and was launched for the travel trade in 2007."One thing that motivated me to come up with a product like RezLive.com was to make the life of our travel partners easy. As the traditional way of making booking was lengthy and required lot of man hours, RezLive.com came as a solution and provided the travel agents, the much required access to make bookings on their own by getting regular support from our team," explains Jaal Shah, Founder, RezLive.com.RezLive.com, is an award winning online B2B global reservation system offering hotels, sightseeing and transfers under one window. The system provides access to over 250,000+ hotel and apartment rooms worldwide, more than 45,000 sightseeing attractions and private transfer in over 900 cities, exclusively to professionals within the tourism sector including travel agents, tour operators, DMCand wholesale travel companies, with large allotments and instant online confirmation.The online system offers best net rates with mapped inventory and 24/7 support services, to the travel industry partners from all across theglobe without any sign-up or usage costs. "Our direct contracting with leading hotel chains enables us to give the travel industry partners, products of excellent quality, large allocations in a variety of room types contracted on very short releases to enable last minute sales.Through our offices in 24 countries, we are empowering more than 11000+ active travel partners. So, the association with regional travel partners enables RezLive.com to become the global gateway to the world of travel," mentions Jaal.