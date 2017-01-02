point
December - 2016 - Special issue > Brand of the Year - ERP Implementation

Revuesoft Solutions: Integrate Accounts. Automate Business.

si Team
Monday, January 2, 2017
si Team
India is growing digital and is competing with the world in many aspects. Business owners at present prefer up to date information of their business even when they are out of office. Though businesses use diverse software to function smoothly, not all the departments are linked to one another in an organization. This leads to a loss of information or data and may sometimes lead to delay in decision making. Through ERP, all the departments are linked together, which enables a quick transfer of information and can be easily accessed by the key people of the organization through their smart devices from anywhere of the world. This also helps them keep a control over few critical departments where finances are involved.

Growing Business through Automation

Revuesoft Solutions, a software and product development company based in Hyderabad has designed and developed two ERPs, which are very user friendly and simple to implement. Absence of complex screens and complicated functionalities remains the USP of the software.

Throwing light on, Swathi Bhagavatula, Co-Founder & Director, Revuesoft Solutions, speaks, "We have two ERP software to offer, one for the SMEs and MSEs sector and one for the educational sector. We have done an extensive research and background work that has helped to develop the software in a simple and uncomplicated method. Since we have done an in depth research in the ERP vertical, very little customization is required which saves lot of effort and time of both the client and for us. We carry out an end to end process right from requirement study till the implementation phase."

The ERP modules and features being simplified, requires moderately less time for the user to adapt and implement in their work. Swathi also highlights their flagship offering, Advantage ERP, an automation solution for the SME sector. "It is an end to end solution for the small and medium scale industries to keep their business information updated and also avoid any gaps in the administration," she avers.


