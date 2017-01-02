Parangat Technologies: Advanced Web and Mobile Solutions

The year was 2010 when Sahil Gupta sensed the need of addressing the growing needs of businesses to reduce time to market their services and ensure cost effectiveness to develop and maintain unique and customized mobile solutions. The need of the hour motivated him to begin his own venture which he named as Parangat Technologies.A leading mobile app development company, based in Noida, Parangat is one of the world's fastest growing mobile solutions development company known to deliver pioneering and best-in-class mobile solutions to serve clients across the world. Best owed with extensive experience, deep industry expertise and proficient team, team Parangat is a group of dynamic people that works as a network / team and as an offshore company which has made a mark in, Mobile application Development backed by robust Web Development in a short span of time.Parangat's proficient team of web developers work deliberately with their clients to create a user-friendly, compatible and search-engine friendly website, thus, generating millions of hits and increasing brand's value and revenue. The company does not restrict themselves to creating User friendly Apps, but as the need arises, continuously updates and develops the UX concepts to keep the presence fresh and competitive. Parangat's dedicated team work closely with the clients to properly assess their business needs and offer a unique and market driven Mobile solutions that meet and exceed their expectation.The name Parangat denotes Perfection. With the essence of perfection, the company works with a common goal of establishing itself as a strong platform for mobile applications. Throwing light on, Sahil Gupta, CEO, Parangat Technologies, avers, "The final product must meet and exceed our clients' expectations. Every team member of Parangat remains unified in achieving the goals. Our compact and robust structure enables us to easily anticipate the latest technological evolutions and makes us less susceptible to the fluctuating economic climate. We have a lot many skills, processes and methodologies that have led to our success. Our innovative ways for mobile have made us the leaders in the industry".