Moving from BI to Big Data

Over the last 3 to 4 years, there is a sudden surge in the trend and shift in focus on evangelizing and monetizing an organizations data. Every role in the IT industry, starting from a newbie in IT to the CEO of the company are talking about deriving more insights using current and historical data.Why this sudden trend now? On further analysis, this trend is much more in the organizations which have traditional data warehouses (EDW) in place. The reason being, business intelligence teams are utilizing this data more as an enterprise reporting based on the historical trends to derive current business performance. Using this past data, the teams are not able to predict beyond a certain limit for bringing major positive impact to the business. Real time decisions are very tough on the structured data that is coming from the BI Applications.Based on the recent survey done by the analysts, every day, we create 2.5 quintillion bytes of data so much so that 90 percent of the data in the world today has been created in the last two years alone. This data is more voluminous and wide variety in nature. Unless, we don't effectively mix and model this data with our existing applications, it is impossible to predict the patterns for the next best business action. Hence, the need came now for putting more efforts to derive meaningful insights by performing deep dive on volume, variety and velocity of data.Below is the interest shown in Google on these topics across regions for the period 2004-Nov 2016. The numbers on y-axis represents, search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for that period. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. Likewise a score of 0 means the term was less than 1 percent as popular as the peak.