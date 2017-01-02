Medical Devices Interoperability Drives Efficient Clinical & Business Outcome Analysis

According to the Medical Device Interoperability Coordinating Council (MDICC)'s report dated March 2013, which examined the areas of waste in health care that can potentially be eliminated through greater medical device interoperability and the adoption of commonly accepted standards for interoperability. The report based on various analysis suggested that annual savings in excess of $30 billion may be liberated by widespread adoption of functional interoperability for medical devices.The real innovation in medical technology which is helping the clinicians in diagnosing and treating thousands of complex health conditions is primarily due to the next generation medical devices. Second most promising revenue generation strategy after pharmaceuticals is the diagnostic services through the new age medical devices.Ability of a healthcare organization to maintain a seamless communication between the medical devices and the enterprise information system with lot more consistency to exchange patient data would be a key to deliver quality and timely healthcare services.ï¿½Though Indian medical device market is ranked one among top 20 in the world, the investment in R&D segment is very less due to various cost cutting initiatives in the healthcare sector.