GGK Technologies: Best-in-class software services

GGK Technologies was born when two former employees of Microsoft Corporation decided to start their own venture to provide the best in class technology services to the enterprise clients. Ever since GGK's inception in a small basement office, they have been building a passionate team of talented engineers. A global IT consulting and services firm that provides Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Digital, Mobility & Automation services to enterprise clients, GGK's services revolves around the core philosophies of "Delivering Commitments" through their passionate software professionals and their strong process oriented project executions.The journey of GGK began in 2004. Being a technology company that prides in its software engineering expertise, GGK has come a long way to provide best in class custom software development, analytics & product engineering services to clients worldwide across all cutting edge technologies. However, during the initial days, the company had come across hurdles of getting hold of its first customer. Explaining further, Mr. Shyam Palreddy, Founder, GGK Technologies says, "Our major challenge during the inception stage was to get its first customer. With our dedicated efforts, we were soon able to get our first project from Microsoft which we delivered successfully. The other challenge was to hire the most passionate and talented software professionals who resonate with the core philosophies of the organization. Looking back, we have come a long way in winning the trust of more than 100 clients & 1000 associates."Digital being the dominant theme now, GGK sees a great potential in this space as digital continues to transform the markets around the world. Over the last few years, GGK has been handling many large scale transformation projects in the Digital space with their deep expertise in Web & Mobile app development, Analytics, Social, Mobile, Cloud and Internet of Things. "Among the trending industries, we foresee tremendous potential in taking Healthcare and Retail to the next level with technology powered innovations," says Shyam.With passion for technology, Team GGK delivers innovative software solutions to customers around the world. The company continuously strives to achieve this with integrity, commitment and mutual respect towards their customers, partners and employees.