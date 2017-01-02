point
Five Trends That Will Reshape Indian Real Estate Market in 2017

Varun Manian
Managing Director-Radiance Realty
Monday, January 2, 2017
Varun Manian
One of the globally recognised sectors - the real estate market is expected to grow exponentially in the upcoming years. The real estate industry is, in fact, the second largest employer in India. According to a report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the real estate sector is expected to grow by 30 percent over the next ten years.

Thanks to globalisation and the subsequent growth of corporate environment, the need for real estate - be it retail, hospitality, housing, or commercial has increased vastly. Since real estate is a huge industry by itself, there are a lot of factors that influences its development. I have compiled five of the emerging trends that will reshape Indian real estate market in 2017.

Increase in Start-ups Leads to Increase in Subleasing Commercial Spaces

With the start-up ecosystem booming significantly, demand for office spaces that would match the startup culture has gone up in the past couple of years. With a lot of individual contributors and freelancers working with these startups, co-working spaces have become a trend.

More and more companies are purchasing or leasing commercial spaces and are sub-leasing it to start-ups and other companies as shared office spaces. Approximately, there are more than 100 such business centres in India that function as co-working spaces and incubators for the startups.


