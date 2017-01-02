Classteacher Learning Systems: Innovative and Interactive Solutions for Schools

Over the past one decade Information Technology has breached Education system with mobile technology getting deeper into the system. As a result today all the major institutes across the world are either using or planning to switch to education tablets or other smart tools. Classteacher Learning Systems sensed this as an opportunity and thus stepped into the market to address these rising demands of the education sector.Headquartered in Gurgaon, Classteacher Learning Systems are pioneers in interactive classroom technology in India, offering digital classrooms solutions to over 1500 schools, 2 million students and 75,000 educators all across India. Founded in 1999, by two professionals on a mission to revolutionize the process of teaching prevalent in the country; Classteacher has endeavored to blend constructivist pedagogy, innovative learning techniques and advanced information and communication technologies to offer innovative, scalable and affordable solutions to the education community.The initial days at Classteacher were momentous. During early 2000, the initial challenge was to share a vision based on technology with the school community and to inspire teachers to be part of a change in teaching, learning and communication. Over the years, Classteacher has been empowering technology solutions for schools in the K-12 segment for more than 12 years. Classteacher is of the first companies in India to introduce Digital White Boards; develop and introduce digital content and Classpad Tablets and the only company to have a complete range of solutions in Digital Interactive Classroom Program, Classpad, Assessment Program, Digital Math Program, Digital Science Program, Online Program and Digital Language Program.Well positioned as a thought leader and innovator in technology driven school education solutions, the solutions offered by Classteacher are meant to empower educators as well as learners to improve learning outcomes. The company offers turnkey products for classroom teaching and learning with state of the art classroom equipment, softwares and teacher training. "We are agnostic to whether this learning happens on interactive boards, tablets or phones or whether in classrooms, Labs or homes. Our solutions work on interactive boards, tablets and phones and provide a seamless experience for educators, learners and parents to integrate across," informs Rohit Pande, CEO, Classteacher Learning System.