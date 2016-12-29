itel Mobile Wins 'Emerging Brand' Title
itel Mobile Wins 'Emerging Brand' Title
Thursday, 29 December 2016, 09:57 Hrs
NEW DELHI: itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, has been chosen as the 'Emerging Brand in the 'Mobile Phone Segment at the GLOBE Platinum Awards 2016 held in Hong Kong recently.



The 'GLOBE Platinum Awards' is a platform where brands are felicitated for their excellence and success in the business world across Asia-Pacific based on an independent survey by Stimulus Research Services, an international media house.



"We at itel look forward to building on this recognition, as we empower every aspiring Indian mobile phone owners across geographical and social barriers with the value-added mobile solutions," said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel India, in a statement.



Kumar was named as an 'Emerging Leader' at the event held to celebrate Asia-Pacific's success stories.



Source: IANS
