Zen Mobile Unveils 'Admire Metal' Smartphone
NEW DELHI: Expanding its ZENERATION 4G portfolio, domestic smartphone manufacturer Zen Mobile on Friday launched "Admire Metal" at 5,749 that comes with twin WhatsApp feature and supports 22 regional Indian languages.
The dual-SIM smartphone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM.
"Zen Mobile is constantly working to bring pocket-friendly yet feature-rich devices. We are confident that Admire Metal will appeal to our tech-savvy users in big cities as well in the tier II markets and beyond," said Deepesh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at Zen Mobile.
The device has 5MP rear camera with auto focus, a 5MP selfie camera with flash, 16GB memory expandable up to 32GB and runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0.
Source: IANS
