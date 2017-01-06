Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 4 On CES Debut
Menu

Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 4 On CES Debut
Friday, 06 January 2017, 10:50 Hrs
9
separator
14
separrator
23
separator
5
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


LAS VEGAS: Chinese technology company Xiaomi started its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) debut here on Thursday with an announcement of Mi TV 4 with a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body.



The 65-inch version is designed with a modular approach, with the separate Mi TV Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system that supports Dolby Atmos.



Xiaomi also displayed over 70 products from Xiaomi's core range of smartphones, smart TVs, smart routers and dozens of Mi Ecosystem products in the smart home, health & fitness, personal transportation, smart toys and other categories.



The company also launched the white version of Mi MIX that has been designed jointly developed with world-renowned designer Philippe Starck.



The white version will be available in China later in the year.



"We continue to push boundaries with the use of ceramic on smartphones, this time in white, which presents more challenges in terms of yield," Hugo Barra, Vice President, Xiaomi said.



Mi TV 4 will be available in China at a later date, with an estimated price well under $2,000 for the 65-inch version that comes with the Dolby Atmos home theater.



Mi TV 4 has a 4K display, 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body, AQuad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor, Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for intelligent recommendations and is available in 49-inch and 55-inch as well.



Read Also:
ASUS Unveils New Products At Las Vegas CES 2017
Acer Launches New Chromebook For Education Customers


Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved