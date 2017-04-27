Vivo V5s With 20MP Selfie Camera Launched At Rs.18,990 In India
Thursday, 27 April 2017, 10:48 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Taking its selfie revolution a notch higher, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday launched V5s smartphone in India that comes with a 20MP front and 13MP rear camera.



Priced at Rs.18,990, V5s will be available starting from May 6 at retail stores and online on Flipkart.com.



"After launching the Vivo V5Plus Limited edition, we are thrilled to introduce yet another masterpiece, the Vivo V5s. Through the launch of this device, Vivo aims to provide the best selfie camera phone in the market," said Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, in a statement.



V5s runs on Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256GB.



The device is powered by octa-core 64-bit processor and houses 3,000mAh battery.



V5s claims to have a faster fingerprint sensor that unlocks the screen in just 0.2 seconds.



The "Smart Screen-Split" feature allows users to multitask without having to switch back and forth every time a message pops up. Users can chat and watch videos simultaneously on one screen.



Source: IANS
