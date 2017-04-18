Videocon Launches Delite 11+ Smartphone
Videocon Launches Delite 11+ Smartphone
Tuesday, 18 April 2017, 10:39 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon on Monday launched its latest smartphone Delite 11+ that comes equipped with Pro 360 OS-based on Android Marshmallow for Rs.5,800.



The Pro 360 OS offers a series of features, including security, privacy, efficiency and remote access.



"We are confident that our Delite 11+ featuring Pro 360 OS will make a perfect choice for smartphone users who are looking for a powerful 4G device which also offers data security and privacy," Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation at Videocon, said in a statement.



From "intruder selfie" feature to app lock, heat monitor and anti-theft mode, Pro 360 OS guarantees complete security for the device.



The 4G handset comes with selfie LED flash, 3,000 mAh battery, 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board memory. Delite 11+ will be will be available across the country by month end.



Source: IANS
