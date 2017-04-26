Track Your Kids With This Smartwatch
Track Your Kids With This Smartwatch
Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 10:55 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Delhi-based wearable technology brand Leaf Wearables on Tuesday launched a new smart watch "SAFER kids" at Rs.4,799 to keep children safe and connected to their parents.



With this device, kids can contact and receive calls from seven pre-programmed numbers.



Parents can also use the "SAFER kids" app to view the current location of the child.



"Recent instances of brutality towards children make every parent worry about their child's safety. Realising this, we decided to launch 'SAFER kids,'" said Paras Batra, Co-Founder, Leaf Wearables in a statement.



The smartwatch with GPS tracker and calling functionality is made for kids in the 4-10 age group.



The device is available on Amazon and www.leafwearables.com.



Users can download the "SAFER kids" app on Android and iOS devices.                                                                



Source: IANS
