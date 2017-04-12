TopPortable Wi-Fi Routers in India



Most Internet Service Providers (ISPs) usually provide a Wi-Fi router while setting up the Internet connection at your home. Such an arrangement is not only convenient but also helps you save time and money. However, not all providers offer the best device in respect to technical specifications and speeds. Upon installation, such routers do not offer maximum range and speed according to your needs.



Quite often, individuals avoid purchasing a new router due to the complications involved in understanding the specifications and major features. The aspects to take into consideration while buying a router include the wireless frequency, the Wi-Fi standard, the speed of the router, antenna range, thenumber of USB ports, security encryption, besides many others.



Following is a list of top portable Wi-Fi routers in India that are not only affordable but also superior in terms of quality.



1. Linksys E900 N300 Wireless router



Best suited for home network coverage, the Linksys E900 N300 wireless router offers up to N300 Mbps speed. It provides maximum security through its WPA/WPA2 encryption and an SPI firewall. The model also boasts of four fast Ethernet ports to connect wired devices to the network. The router comes with an installation CD and hence is easy to setup. The Linksys Connect software enables you to configure and manage the router easily.



2. Netgear WNR614 N300 Wi-Fi router



The Netgear WNR614 N300 model, suitable for small to medium homes, offers N300 Mbps speed. As far as memory is concerned, the WNR614 has 4MB flash and 32MB RAM. This Wi-Fi router has a total of five Ethernet ports - 1 WAN and 4 LAN. With maximum security protection, it comes with features like Wi-Fi protected Access (WPA/WPA2—PSK and WEP), SPI and NAT firewall protection, and Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack prevention.It also features Exposed Host (DMZ) for secure gaming.



3. JioFi



JioFi is one of the best Wi-Fi routersthat offer high-speed services of 4G in India. With a download speed of up to 150 Mbps and an upload speed of up to 50 Mbps, you may enjoy blazing fast Internet speeds. Besides, the device comes with a powerful battery of 2300mAh, thus allowing you to surf the Internet for around 5 to 6 hours. JioFi offers high-definition (HD) voice calling, high-speed data, and connection of up to 32 devices.



4. TP-Link TL-WR740N 150Mbps Wireless N Router



Ideal for video streaming, online gaming and Internet calling, the TP-Link TL-WR740N model is quite a popular option for the masses. This Wi-Fi device comes with an integrated Internet-sharing router and 4-port switch. It has WPA/WPA2 security encryption which protects your connection from intruders. Through its WPS option, you may instantly set up your Wi-Fi connection. Additionally, you may connect to the Internet either by using the optimized user interface and setup wizard or by using the CD setup wizard.



5. D-Link DSL-2750U Wireless N ADSL2+ 4-port Wi-Fi router



D-Link, a popular brand in routers, is known for its ultimate Wi-Fi performance. The D-Link DSL-2750U Wireless N ADSL2+ 4-port model comes with the latest ADSL2/2+ standard and offers a download speed of 24 Mbps and an upload speed of 1 Mbps. The device offers maximum security through firewall protection and WPA/WPA2 wireless security.



With the high usage of Internet in your daily life, it is necessary to buy a Wi-Fi router that meets your current and future connectivity requirements. You may compare the aforementioned models and make the right choice based on your network usage.



