Sony's New Dust, Splash-Proof Audio System Is Here
Thursday, 05 January 2017, 11:10 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Extending its premium audio line-up, Sony India on Thursday launched a new portable and stylish home audio system -- MHC-V77D.



Priced at Rs.45,990, the MHC-V77D has audio output of 1440W, comes with a touch panel and consumers can also use simple gestures for volume up/down, play/ pause and song change.



The device also has the LDAC feature which enables the transmission of high-quality audio, even over a Bluetooth connection.



The speakers equip Sony's DSEE technology (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which up-scales any compressed music content and delivers rich studio quality audio experience.



MHC-V77D has Google Cast built in, so you can cast your favourite music apps from your personal device to your speakers.



Source: IANS
