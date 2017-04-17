Sony Expands Its EXTRA BASS Headphones Line-Up
NEW DELHI: In an effort to reach out to price-conscious youth, SonyIndia on Monday expanded its "EXTRA BASS" series and launched three new headphones to give users an immersive music experience.
The new models -- wireless MDR-XB950B1, wired MDR-XB550AP and MDR-XB510AS -- are splash proof, in-ear sports headphones.
The headphone are priced at Rs 12,990, Rs 3,290 and Rs 2,790, respectively and will be available, starting April 20, across all Sony centres and major electronic stores.
"The MDR-XB950B1, a successor to MDR-XB950BT, is a premium wireless headphones made especially for EDM Music and serious music lovers delivering powerful, enhanced bass response while supporting Bluetooth audio streaming," the company said.
The headphones offer Near Field Communications (NFC) technology and also supports aptX and AAC codecs.
The listening experience can be controlled with the "SonyHeadphones Connect" smartphone application. The app enables listeners to fully control the sound levels with an easy to use interface.
The app adjusts the amplitude of audio signals at particular frequencies to emulate different listening experiences. It is also possible to tune the bass level with the "CLEAR BASS" feature to suit your preferred music preference.
The XB550AP wired headphones feature a premium metal headband, packs 30 mm driver and comes with in-line remote with microphone.
The MDR-XB510AS EXTRA BASS in-ear headphones are designed for sports enthusiasts and comes with splash-proof design.
The XB510AS headphones come with four sizes of earbuds and arc supporters for stable fitting as well as a clip, a cord adjuster a and mesh carrying pouch.
Sony India also expanded its "EXTRA BASS" series with the launch of four new portable wireless speakers -- SRS-XB40, SRS-XB30, SRS-XB20, SRS-XB10 -- priced at Rs 13,990, Rs 9,990, Rs 6,990 and Rs 3,590, respectively.
All speakers attribute easy, one-touch connectivity and music streaming with NFC and Bluetooth compatibility.
The SRS-XB40 features club-like lighting effects with an LED perimeter line-light, a strobe flash and speaker light.
Using the wireless party chain, up to 10 XB speakers can be interconnected to each other for a performance featuring synchronised lights and great sound.
The two speakers, SRS-XB40 and SRS-XB30, can also be used as power banks.
The wireless speakers will be available at Sony centres and major electronic stores starting April 25.
Source: IANS
