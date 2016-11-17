Some of the Most Awaited Smartphones Expected to be launched in 2017
Menu

Some of the Most Awaited Smartphones Expected to be launched in 2017
By SiliconIndia   |   Thursday, 17 November 2016, 04:59 Hrs
11
separator
14
separrator
19
separator
4
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


BENGALURU: 2016 witnessed the launch of various smartphones built with new technologies and features. Apple launched its much awaited iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 and many others. However, the world of smartphones is most open for changes as new technologies are evolving with time. Therefore, with every passing day companies try to enhance the features and functionalities of their phones to rejoice their customers. As 2017 is just down the line, there is a buzz about few smartphones all set to launch in the market. The DLB Gadget listed a few of the much-awaited smartphones.



Samsung Galaxy S8





The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the most awaited flagship smartphones of 2017. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is working to make a totally different mobile phone. S8 will come with a 5.1-inch FHD IPS display offering 847ppi pixel density. It is assumed that the phone will be launched with a 6GB RAM, a camera setup of 12MP+13MP dual rear and 5MP front, and the new generation Snapdragon 830 processor. S8 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and the expected price of the phone is about Rs.45000.



Read Also:
Apple Rumoured To Unveil Curved, Bezel-Free iPhones Next Year
Vivo V5 With Huge 20MP Front Camera Launched At Rs.17,980

Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved