Ricoh India Launches New DSLR Camera At 88,584
NEW DELHI: Imaging company Ricoh India Ltd on Monday launched its new mid-class DSLR camera "PENTAX KP" for 88,584.
The dustproof and weather-resistant camera features a new-generation "APS-C- sized CMOS image sensor" supported by 24.32 effective megapixels and a top sensitivity of ISO 819200.
"The new DSLR reflects our engineering expertise that weaves design and state-of-the-art features in a compact body that delivers the highest level of experience to customers," Yuki Uchida, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ricoh India, said in a statement.
The device has a range of customisation features such as a grip replacement system to personalise the grip to accommodate the photographer's shooting style or a mounted lens.
It has a five-axis shake-reduction system, an electronically controlled shutter unit for super-high-speed shooting at 1/24000 second and an optical viewfinder with nearly 100 pct field of view.
The cold-proof (for temperature as low as minus 10 degrees Celcius) camera captures full-HD video in H-264 recording format.
It is equipped with a 3.0-inch LCD monitor with a vertical tilt function, a "Real-time Scene Analysis System" and a high-speed 27-point autofocus system.
Source: IANS
