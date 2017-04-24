Ricoh India Launches New DSLR Camera At Rs.88,584
Ricoh India Launches New DSLR Camera At Rs.88,584
Monday, 24 April 2017, 10:37 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Imaging company Ricoh India Ltd on Monday launched its new mid-class DSLR camera "PENTAX KP" for Rs.88,584.



The dustproof and weather-resistant camera features a new-generation "APS-C- sized CMOS image sensor" supported by 24.32 effective megapixels and a top sensitivity of ISO 819200.



"The new DSLR reflects our engineering expertise that weaves design and state-of-the-art features in a compact body that delivers the highest level of experience to customers," Yuki Uchida, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Ricoh India, said in a statement.



The device has a range of customisation features such as a grip replacement system to personalise the grip to accommodate the photographer's shooting style or a mounted lens.



It has a five-axis shake-reduction system, an electronically controlled shutter unit for super-high-speed shooting at 1/24000 second and an optical viewfinder with nearly 100 pct field of view.



The cold-proof (for temperature as low as minus 10 degrees Celcius) camera captures full-HD video in H-264 recording format.



It is equipped with a 3.0-inch LCD monitor with a vertical tilt function, a "Real-time Scene Analysis System" and a high-speed 27-point autofocus system.



Source: IANS
