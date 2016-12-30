Portronics Launches New Bluetooth Speaker At 2,499
NEW DELHI: Domestic digital solutions provider Portronics on Thursday launched new Bluetooth speaker "DOME" at 2,499.
The water resistant speaker can play up to six hours of non-stop music with an in-built rechargeable lithium-ion 2000 mAh battery.
Users can enjoy both wired and wireless music using either a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. It can also act as a speakerphone allowing you to take phone calls with its in-built microphone, the company said in a statement.
"DOME" is available in grey and brown colours across leading online and offline stores, the statement said.
Source: IANS
