Panasonic Launches New P Series Smartphone

Wednesday, 09 November 2016, 11:48 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Extending its P series, Panasonic India on Tuesday launched a new smartphone P71 that will come in two variants.



While the 1GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 7,490, the 2GB RAM variant will cost Rs 8,190.



The dual SIM, 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone features 5-inch IPS HD display, 1.25GHz quad-core processor, 16GB internal memory upgradable up to 32GB and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.



"With P71, we aim to deliver maximum experience to our customers with a phone packed with features," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility, Panasonic India, in a statement.



The device sports 8MP rear camera with flash and 2MP front camera and houses 2,000 mah battery with optimised power management software.



Source: IANS
