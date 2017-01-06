New Panasonic GH5 Camera Can Capture 6K Resolution Photos
Menu

New Panasonic GH5 Camera Can Capture 6K Resolution Photos
Friday, 06 January 2017, 10:55 Hrs
12
separator
10
separrator
20
separator
3
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


LAS VEGAS: Panasonic on Thursday introduced a new LUMIX GH5, the latest flagship model of LUMIX G digital single lens mirrorless camera that can capture 6K photos, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.



The newly-added 6K photo makes it possible to capture moments at 30 fps by extracting the frame with the best timing out of the 6K burst file (in 4:3 or 3:2 aspect) to save as an approximately 18MP equivalent high-resolution photo.



4K photo is also upgraded in the camera, enabling 60-fps high-speed capture in approximately 8MP equivalent resolution.



For more precise focusing, the focus areas are increased from 49 to 225 areas on the GH5 in addition to the conventional face/eye recognition, tracking AF, 1-area AF and pinpoint AF.



"The new 20.3MP digital live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter combined with the new venus engine achieves highest-ever picture quality in resolution, colour reproduction and noise reduction even in max. ISO 25600 high sensitivity image recording," the company said in a statement.



GH5 includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation.



A high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot resolution and 100 per cent field of view.



In addition to dual dials, an omni-directional joystick enables more intuitive and flexible operation, which is also a first on LUMIX G cameras, the company said.



Read Also:
ASUS Unveils World's First Smartphone With 8GB RAM
Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 4 On CES Debut


Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved