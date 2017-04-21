Logitech Launches 4K-Enabled 'BRIO' Webcam At 24,995
NEW DELHI: Logitech on Friday launched BRIO, a 4K pro webcamdesigned for businesses, home office users and YouTubers.
Priced at 24,995, BRIO comes packed with Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K ultra-HD video quality, 5X zoom plus support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications.
"The Logitech BRIO is a feature-packed product that is shaped for an audience who want impeccable video quality," said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India and South West Asia.
Logitech BRIO works with all popular business applications, including Skype for business and Cisco-compatible certifications, as well as with BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.
"BRIO users can select between 65-degree, 78-degree and 90-degree field of view (FOV) to help ensure their camera is focused only on the area they want others to see," the company added.
Source: IANS
