Logitech Launches 4K-Enabled 'BRIO' Webcam At Rs.24,995
Menu

Logitech Launches 4K-Enabled 'BRIO' Webcam At Rs.24,995
Friday, 21 April 2017, 11:11 Hrs
4
separator
3
separrator
8
separator
1
Separator
 Print Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Logitech on Friday launched BRIO, a 4K pro webcamdesigned for businesses, home office users and YouTubers.



Priced at Rs.24,995, BRIO comes packed with Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K ultra-HD video quality, 5X zoom plus support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications.



"The Logitech BRIO is a feature-packed product that is shaped for an audience who want impeccable video quality," said Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India and South West Asia.



Logitech BRIO works with all popular business applications, including Skype for business and Cisco-compatible certifications, as well as with BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.



"BRIO users can select between 65-degree, 78-degree and 90-degree field of view (FOV) to help ensure their camera is focused only on the area they want others to see," the company added.



Read Also:
Apple Plans Recycled Material For Its Products
Ziox Mobiles Launches 'Astra Force 4G' Smartphone
Garmin's Fenix 5 Series Coming Soon To India
Apple, Nike To Unveil Limited Edition Apple Watch 2


Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset

Get the weekly updates from Gadget world
Email:
Follow SI :

SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved