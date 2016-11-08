Lenovo Launches Phab 2 Plus At Rs.14,999 In India
Lenovo Launches Phab 2 Plus At Rs.14,999 In India
Tuesday, 08 November 2016, 11:45 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone major Lenovo on Tuesday launched Phab 2 Plus -- a 6.4-inch full-HD IPS display device designed for those who look for heavy data consumption.



Priced at Rs 14,999, the device is available exclusively on Amazon, starting Tuesday.



The smartphone comes with a 1.3GHz True 8 core MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB and runs on Android 6.0 operating system.



"With the Phab 2 Plus, Lenovo is catering to the new age smart-device users who seek a larger than life experience," Amit Doshi, Head, Consumer and Digital Marketing, Lenovo India, told reporters here.



The Phab 2 Plus sports dual 13MP rear cameras with professional-grade Futjitsu Milbeaut Image Signal Processor that gives professional features like Augmented-Reality special effects, instant focus and fast F2.0 lenses.



For selfie lovers, it sports 8MP front camera.



It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and in-built softwares like McAfee Security, Netflix, SwiftKey to protect users' data and houses 4050 mAh battery.



Phab 2 Plus also has Dolby Atmos audio technology.



Source: IANS
