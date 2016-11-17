LeEco's Le 2 Offers Best-In-Class Features At Affordable Price
Thursday, 17 November 2016, 11:09 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Has your smartphone been able to meet your expectations -- be it music, selfies or multi-tasking? If not, here's a device that is strong enough to break the monotony with its best-in-class features at an affordable price.



Priced at Rs.11,999, Le 2 sports 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and weighs 153 grams. The dual-SIM, 5-5 inch device has 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. It comes with a full-HD resolution display and a mirror-surfaced fingerprint sensor.



Le 2 comes with "Continual Lossless" Digital Audio (CDLA) technology that has made the traditional 3.5 mm audio jack redundant, a company statement said on Wednesday.



Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 652 processor, Le 2 supports 4G LTE (VoLTE ready) and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.



The non-removable 3000 mAh battery can get charged to half of its capacity in a flat 30 minutes.



Source: IANS
