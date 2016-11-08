Intex Launches Two New Multimedia Speakers
Tuesday, 08 November 2016, 11:47 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Domestic mobile handset maker Intex Technologies on Monday launched two new speakers for Rs 5,700 and Rs 8,200, respectively.



Sporting attractive LED screens, the new range of IT 6020 SUFB (5.1 channel) and IT 9500 SUFB (2.0 channel tower) speakers have built-in FM radio, USB/SD card reader and AUX in support to connect devices such as televisions, DVD players and computers.



"With these two products, we are providing feature-rich specifications and design for a high-end performance to our customers," Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head (Consumer Durables & IT Peripherals), Intex Technologies said in a statement.



The speakers are designed to deliver a better audio experience for home and commercial use.



Source: IANS
