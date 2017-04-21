HTC U 'Squeezable' Smartphone To Be Unveiled On May 16
NEW YORK: Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has announced that its next flagship squeezable smartphone called 'HTC U' will be officially unveiled on May 16.
The company has also tweeted on its official Twitter account that reads "Squeeze for the Brilliant U.
"The device is rumoured to sport 'Edge Sense' technology that lets users control many features with gestures that users will perform on the device's metal frame," GSMArena.com reported on Friday.
'HTC U' is expected to come with 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras and Android Nougat 7.1.
Source: IANS
