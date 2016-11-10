Canon India Launches High-Speed Enterprise Laser Printers
Canon India Launches High-Speed Enterprise Laser Printers
Thursday, 10 November 2016, 11:56 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Digital imaging company Canon India on Thursday launched new laser printers designed to address the needs of the government, large enterprises, BFSI and healthcare segments.



Priced in the range of Rs 87,495-Rs 149,999, the single-function "LBP 351x, LBP 352x" laser printer and multi-function "MF 515x" printers have higher duty cycle, better memory capacity and high-yield toner cartridges.



"With this launch, we aim to further augment the presence of A4-Laser printers in the Commercial Printing Segment, thereby considerably raising our market share from the existing 26 per cent," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.



LBP 351x and LBP 352x have black-and-white printing speed of 55ppm and 62ppm, respectively, and supports mobile and Cloud printing.



With a high duty cycle, LBP 351x can print up to 2,50,000 pages and LBP 352x up to 2,80,000 pages.



At 40ppm print speed, MF 515x is a heavy duty multi-function printing device suited for high demanding work environments.



The printer has legal-sized flatbed scanning that enables customers to scan and print legal documents seamlessly.



The device also protects sensitive documents using secure PIN printing that protects documents when printing from a PC or mobile device.



Source: IANS
