Best Smartphones Launched in October 2016
By SiliconIndia   |   Friday, 11 November 2016, 05:59 Hrs
BENGALURU: October turned out to be the best month for the Indian smartphone market because of the festivals. With the launch of some amazing and most anticipated smartphones like iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 7 and Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL, smartphone market experienced an increased sale all through the month. Apart from these, there are many other smartphones that were launched in the month of October 2016. Here is a list of top brand smartphones that were presented in October, according to Gadgets Now.



Apple iPhone 7, 7 plus





With the festive season on, it was a huge revenue-earning month for iPhone. Apple presented its two ultimate model— iPhone 7 and 7 Plus during the month of October. The cost of the latest release of Apple iPhones are as follows— 32GB, 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 7 costs around Rs.60000 to Rs.80000 whereas larger-screen iPhone 7 Plus models comes at Rs.72,000 for 32GB, Rs.82,000 for 128GB, and Rs.92,000 for 256GB respectively in India.



Talking about its feature, iPhone 7 comes with a single 12MP rear camera, iPhone 7 Plus sports a dual-12MP rear camera with 2x optical zooming capability up to 56mm. Both the phones are powered by new quad-core Apple A10 Fusion processor that comprises two high performance cores and two high-efficiency cores for an enduring battery life. In addition to this, deploying new 6-core GPU increases phone’s performance by 50 pct faster than the Apple A9 processor.



