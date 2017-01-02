Asus Zenfone 3 Max: Big on Battery, But Slightly Low in Performance







BENGALURU: ASUS, a company largely focused on bringing value to its customers, has recently launched a recent Smartphone in the Zenfone 3 series named Zenfone 3 Max. The ZenFone 3 Max boasts of premium design, good hardware specs and an attractive price tag. Similar to the Zenfone Max launched last, the Zenfone 3 Max comes with a long lasting 4100 mAh battery as its key feature. The Zenfone 3 Max comes in two variants based on display with the 5.5-inch version costing 17, 999, and the 5.2-inch display version being priced at 12, 999 in India.



Design & Build



The Zenfone 3 Max’s design is one of the first things that could catch everyone’s attention. It flaunts a metal unibody design with diamond cut chamfered edges and a 2.5D glass covered front panel which gives it a very premium feel. The phone feel sturdy when held and its buttons are nicely lined up against the thumb of the user. Although the metal body can sometimes act slippery, the Zenfone 3 Max does quite well in term of the grip it provides to the user.



Since the Zenfone 3 Max has a massive 4100mAh battery, the phone is slightly on the heavier side. The smartphone weighs 175 grams, slightly more than the other phones of the same Zenfone 3 series, but is not bulky enough to bother the users. The right side of the phone has the power and volume buttons, the bottom has the micro USB port and speaker grills, while the top has the 3.5mm jack. The use of the micro-USB port at a time when most phone manufacturers are switching to USB Type-C comes as a bit of a surprise though. The rear panel of the phone features the camera surrounded by a dual-tone LED flash and a laser centre on both sides, while below lies another chamfered-edged fingerprint scanner.



Display



The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD screen which is decent screen in terms of sharpness, but the colors do appear a bit over saturated. However, the screen is very bright and has great viewing angles, and users will find no issues with sunlight legibility. Right below the screen are the three Android software keys, which are in the form of capacitive buttons rather than on-screen keys. Unfortunately, the keys aren’t backlit, so it can be a bit difficult finding the right key when using the phone in the dark.



